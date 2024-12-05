Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match reality star Harry Jowsey has shared the news that his dad his died.

The 27-year-old Australian star, who is a fan favourite on the Netflix dating shows, made the announcement to his 4.4 million followers on Wednesday (December 4).

“I love you Dad, I miss you. I’ll catch you on the other side ,” Jowsey wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of four pictures of himself and his dad over the years. Alongside his caption he also posted a heart and a dove emoji.

There were three childhood photos of Jowsey with his father and one black-and-white photo of Jowsey holding hands with his dad before he died. It’s not known exactly when did dad died.

In subsequent posts on his Instagram Stories, Jowsey revealed he was able to give his dad one last gift by getting his favourite All Blacks rugby players to send him a video message. In one of the videos, player Anton Lienert-Brown sent him his best wishes, revealing that Jowsey’s dad was fighting cancer.

Jowsey has turned off comments on his main post, but in a follow-up post on his Stories he thanked everyone for the lovely message and for being there for him during the difficult months. He wrote: “Thanks for all the lovely messages. Love you all, hug your parents.”

Netflix reality TV star Harry Jowsey has announced the death of his dad. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

He also wrote a specific heartfelt message for his friends. “These last few months haven’t been easy in the slightest but I just want to thank my friends for being there through it all. I especially want to thank @jaimee and @nickmowbray, they went above and beyond to get videos from some of my dad’s favourite rugby players, it brought the biggest smile to his face.”

It has indeed been a very diffcult few months for Jowsey, as he revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer himself. He gave the news on Instagram, saying that a mole on his shoulder, which had been present for one or two years, turned out to be skin cancer.

At the time, he wrote: "There isn't really an easy way to say this," Harry said. "But last week, I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked, and they found some skin cancer on me."

Encouraging his fans to prioritise their health, he captioned the post with a plea to wear suncream and get any concerning issues checked. “Please wear sunscreen,” he added. “If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know. I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two and I had no idea.

“Summer is around the corner, please wear sunscreen. I just want to save and protect one of you guys out there – so go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible – because that’s what I gotta do now and it’s very scary.”