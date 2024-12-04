A few weeks prior to his death, Yuvanraj Nethrun posted a photograph of cookies made by his daughter Anchana on Instagram.

Yuvanraj Nethrun shared a photo of the cookies with the caption: “My 2nd Daughter Anchana prepared home made biscuits with brown sugar and wheat very 😋 tasty.” His other daughter Abeneya had shared on her Instagram stories that her father had been diagnosed with cancer and wrote in Tamil: “Dad is cancer positive. Surgery has been done. He has been admitted to the ICU due to liver damage.”

Tamil TV actor Yuvanraj Nethrun has died at 45. Photo: actor_yuvanrajnethrun/Instagram | actor_yuvanrajnethrun/Instagram

Fans have shared tributes to the actor on Instagram and one wrote: “Very heartbreaking that you're no more in this world Sir. Prayers for your soul 🙏 May God give strength to your family, friends & well wishers to bear this huge loss. Unbearable and shocking.,” whilst another said: “He is only 45 now. Much worried 😟”

Others have simply shared emojis such as “❤️❤️❤️❤️😢😢😢😢” and “Rip 😞😭😞”

Yuvanraj Nethrun first started working in the acting industry as a child and has appeared in soaps such as Singappenne and Ranjithame and reality shows such as Masthana Masthana, Boys Vs Girls Season 2 and Super Kudumbam Season 1-2.

The actor is survived by his wife Deepa Murugan and two daughters Anchana and Abeneya. The news of Yuvanraj Nethrun’s death was shared by his friend Dingu on Facebook who wrote: “My friend’s death has caused sadness. Rest in Peace, my friend.”