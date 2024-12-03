Former boxing champion Israel Vazquez has died at the age of 46, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former three-time super-bantamweight champion known as 'El Magnifico' had been diagnosed with stage four sarcoma at the beginning of November.

His passing was announced by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. He wrote on X: "Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace. May God give strength and support to his wife, Laura, their children, family, and friends during these difficult times."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His widow Laura, who married Varquez in 2007, had recently told the Los Angeles Times that the disease had left her husband feeling very weak: "He can hardly speak and, when he does, he is short of breath. He is very weak."

At the time, she added that her husband’s prognosis wasn’t good, but that they were still hopeful. She said: "We were told he would have six months to live, but I'm not going to give up. We're going to get a second opinion. We know there's still hope."

Tributes for Vazquez are pouring in on social media. Former world champ Billy Dib wrote: "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Israel Vázquez after his courageous battle with cancer. He was not only a champion but also a true warrior in and out of the ring. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who admired him. May he rest in peace."

Boxing champion Israel Vazquez has died of cancer at the age of 46. He is pictured in 2009. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

One boxing fan wrote: "Rest in peace Israel 'Magnifico' Vazquez a true Mexican fighter who fought with pure heart every fight. Condolences to Israel family." Another said: "The Mexican idol encapsulated the famous Mexican fighting spirit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third said: “That’s such terrible news about Israel Vazquez. A true warrior in and out of the ring. He had one of the best rivalries in boxing history and the 3rd fight with Marquez is one of the best fights of this century. And a top 10 super bantamweight ever. Rest in peace, champ.”

Vazquez, who would have turned 47 on Christmas Day, was a Mexican professional boxer who competed from 1995 to 2010. He was a three-time super bantamweight world champion, having held the IBF title from 2004 to 2005; and the WBC, The Ring titles twice from 2005 to 2008. He was best known for his series of four fights against fellow Mexican Rafael Marquez.

The boxing star made his professional debut in the bantamweight division at the age of 17. He stopped his first nine opponents before suffering a knock out loss himself.