British-born newsreader Roger Climpson, best know for shows including Australia’s Seven News and This is Your Life has died.

Beloved newsreader and TV personality Roger Climpson has died at the age of 93. The star of shows including Australia’s Seven News and This is Your Life is said to have died peacefully in his sleep at around 1am on Tuesday (September 16).

With a career spanning decades, the British-born radio and television presenter first appeared on screens in 1956 on Nine as an announcer, weatherman and newsreader. He also hosted Australia’s Most Wanted, Rendezvous with Roger and The House and Garden Show. He served as news anchor at Seven for 15 years.

Many have grown up watching Roger, including 7NEWS Sydney co-anchor Mark Ferguson, who has paid tribute to his colleague describing him as “all class”, He said: “For a nervous country kid, Roger was very warm and very welcoming.

“Behind the desk he was all class - informed and engaging, with a voice that made you sit up and listen. Our condolences to his family, friends and the many viewers, who I’m sure thought of Roger as a trusted friend.”

Further tributes have poured in, with 7NEWS Sydney News Director Geoff Dunn, saying: “He stood out as one of Australia’s most authoritative news presenters.”

Later in his career, Roger was involved in Christian radio broadcasting and was chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Association, and licensee of Sydney Christian radio station Hope. Hope Media CEO, Phillip Randall, said: “Roger left a legacy of love, faith and vision at Hope Media. So much so, it’s virtually impossible to sum it all up in a few words.

“During his term as Chairman, Roger oversaw a time of great change for the ministry, enabling it to engage with a wider audience and meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.

“In doing so, he helped lay a foundation which has been pivotal for now and the future. He holds a special place in our hearts and history.”

Born in Peterborough in 1931, Roger was the son of a butcher. He grew up with the dream of becoming a pilot in the Royal Air Force, before a rugby union accident at the age of 14 punctured his lung, leading him to take up acting instead of flying. He emigrated to Australia in 1949, and met his future wife Claire at a Christmas party in 1952.