A 21-year-old beauty queen has died suddenly just days after being crowned the winner of a beauty pageant.

Chloe Roberts had chosen to take part in the Miss Royal Somerset to raise awareness of mental health issues after a friend of hers died by suicide.

Her sudden death was announced by Royal UK Pageants on Saturday January 25. The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our Miss Royal Somerset Chloe. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace Queen, forever Miss Royal Somerset.”

The cause of her death has not been announced. After being crowed the winner, Roberts was preparing to compete in the finals of Miss Royal UK, and was due to fly to Florida to compete in an international competition.

Many friends have left tributes to Roberts online. One said: “Chloe is a perfect example for what pageants are about, friendship and making a difference. I’m so proud to call you my best friend Chloe.”

A second said: “One of the kindest girls ever, sending lots of love to Chloe’s family and friends.” A third wrote: “You and Aps will keep each other safe , I should have messaged you. Will never forget you and cheerleading you were a big part of my secondary school life and experience. You will be forever missed Chloe. Our Angel.”

Chloe Roberts, aged 21, has died suddenly days after winning the Miss Royal Somerset beauty pagaent. Photo by Instagram/@royalukpageants. | Instagram/@royalukpageants

On her podcast, Talk It Out, Roberts spoke about how she wanted to use her platform to make a positive impact and destigmatise mental health conditions. Just weeks before her death, Chloe spoke to local media about the importance of discussing mental health - although she said she had had some negative responses.

Speaking about the experience to SomersetLive, she said: “The reaction has been a bit mixed. There has been a few negative people saying ‘maybe you shouldn’t be talking about this. But at the end of the day, with what I’ve been through, losing a friend… I don’t think there’s anything wrong with speaking about mental health.”

Roberts, who was trained as a nurse, started competing in beauty pageants in 2019 and won the Miss Royal East Yorkshire title for 2024.

She was getting ready to compete for the title of “best spokesmodel” this year, where Miss Royal UK contestants are asked to give a two-minute speech on an issue close to their heart and wear a themed costume of their own design.

In her interview with SomersetLive, which she gave earlier this month, Roberts, who lived in Wheddon Cross on Exmoor, said she had already designed her homemade outfit. “I already have the outfit in my wardrobe, it just needs a few touch-ups. It’s going to be a big secret that’ll be revealed on the day,” she said.

“All I can say is it’s going to be mental health-based and focused on my platform with Talk It Out.”

She also spoke about how she hoped to improve the image of beauty pageants: “The pageant industry these days isn’t what it used to be like. Many people, you say the word ‘pageant’ to them, and they typically think of toddlers and tiaras, or the age when it was all about the skinniest girl or the prettiest girl.

“These days, it’s nothing like that. It’s more about who you stand for as a person and your community and charity work.”

When asked what advice for aspiring pageant queens, she said: “I would say absolutely go for it! Pageantry is something you almost get to learn to love. Some people enjoy football, some people enjoy rugby, and pageantry is a whole other level.

“It’s so positive and full of so many inspirational girls. You make friends from literally all across the UK, even the world. I have friends in Scotland, Wales, and even some international friends in America and Zimbabwe. The list is endless.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.