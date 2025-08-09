After 15 years on the One Show sofa, host Alex Jones was left fighting back tears live on air.

One Show host Alex Jones was left fighting back tears during a special episode marking 15 years on the famous TV sofa - which included a surprise appearance by husband Charlie Thomson.

Flanked by co-hosts on the BBC show Roman Kemp and Richard Osman, Jones, 48, was stunned when they welcomed her husband of 10 years - holding a bouquet of flowers.

The pair - who share three children, Alex and Charlie and married in 2015 - shared a kiss before discussing their relationship off screen and on, with the host saying: "It's weird being next to you. You're normally in the garden, building the treehouse now."

Charlie spoke of his pride at his wife's achievements balancing home and work life, saying: "I'm extremely proud, not just from what she's achieved here but also with the family at home. Balancing those two has been amazing and keeping it tide over at different times. Covid period, always there."

And she said: "I couldn't do it without this man at home who keeps everything running while I'm here and sorts out the children and bedtime while I'm here. And mum and dad and the family and friends at home who keep my feet on the ground. Everybody here as well and our viewers who've put up with me for 15 years - thank you."

Speaking of the anniversary earlier in the week, Jones said she felt like she had grown up with viewers of the flagship BBC show, saying: "I feel incredibly proud to have been on the iconic sofa for all these years. It certainly doesn’t feel like 15 years, and it still feels fresh, as the show keeps evolving. I feel like we keep coming back better and better.

"I started as a young girl, and I feel like I’ve grown up with our viewers. They have seen me through all my big life moments, like getting engaged and married, to having children. Our viewers are like extended family by now."

Last year, Jones spoke about her husband's battle to overcome Lyme disease and viral meningitis, which she said had affected his mental health.

She told Gabby Logan's The MidPoint podcast: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health. And we've just been through a really bad period where, bless him, he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis. Lots of things happened recently."