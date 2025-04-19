Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The One Show hosts Lauren Laverne and JB Gill paused a recent episode of the show to pay tribute to a late star.

The presenting duo were hosting last Thursday’s episode (April 10) when they paused the show to pay tribute to one of the show’s ‘One Big Thank You’ stars. The ‘One Big Thank You’ portion of the show recognised those that have gone above and beyond to help people in their community.

Brenda Pedley, from Cornwall, received recognition earlier this month for raising £170,000 for Cancer Research UK while battling the disease herself. Cameras followed Strictly star Kai Widdrington as he surprised the 76-year-old as part of the One Big Thank You segment.

However, Lauren and JB shared a sad update with viewers, revealing that Brenda had died from her breast cancer one week after she appeared on the show. JB said: “Before we introduce you to this week's star, we unfortunately have some sad news to share.

Lauren added: “Last week, you may remember we thanked Brenda, who raised over £170,000 for research into cancer treatment while dealing with her own cancer diagnosis. And this week, we heard the very sad news that Brenda has died.

“So on behalf of everyone at The One Show, we want to say to all of Brenda's family and friends that our thoughts and our love are with you, and we feel very lucky to have been able to celebrate the amazing work that she did. That is what One Big Thank You is all about.”

Brenda, who had been diagnosed in 2000 with breast cancer before being diagnosed more recently for a second time. She had organised fundraising events throughout the years, including sponsored walks and charity balls.