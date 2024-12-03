A reality TV star has said her heart has been “completely shattered” as her baby son has been stillborn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancer Brooklyn Larsen told her Instagram followers that her second son had been stillborn on Monday (December 2).

The reality TV star, who was a ballroom dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, and her husband Tanner Larsen wrote in a statement on the social media site that they are “completely shattered” after losing their first child together. Brooklyn, who married Tanner in August, is also mum to three-year-old son Rome from a previous relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old dancer said that she went into labour at “40 weeks and 2 days” on Sunday (December 1), but that “our best day became our worst” when they were told by medical professionals that they couldn't find the baby's heartbeat. The mum shared four black and white photos of herself and her husband saying goodbye to their stillborn son and cradling him in the hospital bed, with the distress and pain visible on their face.

The caption read: "Our hearts are completely shattered. Our perfect little boy didn’t make it. Late Sunday evening, at 40 weeks and 2 days, Brooklyn went into labour on her own," the couple wrote.

"We arrived at the hospital, full of excitement, only to be told the devastating news that they couldn’t find his heartbeat. The following couple of hours were a complete blur. It didn’t make sense. Every single checkup, every ultrasound, every test had shown nothing but a healthy baby. He was always measuring big. Always moving, always so active. We never imagined that this could happen. In an instant, our best day became our worst."

So You Think You Can Dance reality TV star Brooklyn Larsen has announced that her second son has been stillborn. Photo by Instagram/@brooklynlarz. | Instagram/@brooklynlarz

The statement went on: "At 11:23am on Monday morning, Brooklyn delivered our son in less than 9 minutes. 8 lbs 10 oz of pure perfection."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grieving parents described their baby boy as "strong, beautiful, and was the perfect mix of Tanner and Rome. Holding him, memorising every feature of his, feeling his spirit - he was everything we had dreamed of."

They added that they were were “blessed to spend the next 12 precious hours with him, surrounded by our family, pouring all of our love into him.” Their statement ended with the words: "We can’t fully express the depth of the pain we feel losing our son and Rome losing his little brother. Our son, our angel."

The pair had previously announced their pregnancy news back in August with an Instagram video showing their happy reactions to a positive pregnancy test. They had also spoken about Larsen suffering a miscarriage in December 2023.

Many family, friends and fans left messages of condolence on the heartbreaking post. Someone who appears to be a family member called Naomi Fullmer said: “My heart is broken. I love my perfect nephew. I will miss him forever. I love you guys.” One person said: “Brooklyn and Tanner, I’m so sorry and absolutely heartbroken for you. He is so handsome. Praying for peace for you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person said: “I am so so heartbroken for you both and Rome. There truly are no words and I hope you’re surrounded by angels and can feel some peace.” One more said: “I am so incredibly sorry. He is a beautiful angel. Love you so much.”