Ricky Hatton’s manager Paul Speak found the boxing star dead at home before their flight to Dubai from Manchester Airport.

Details on Ricky Hatton’s death have emerged today (Thursday 16 October) after the first inquest hearing. Boxing icon Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, on September 14. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances and referred his death to the coroner.

Ricky Hatton's manager, Paul Speak, attended court this morning. The court heard Mr Speak was present in court on behalf of the family.

Coroner Alison Mutch sent her condolences to the family through him. The court heard Mr Speak ‘arrived as previously arranged’ at Ricky's home on the Sunday morning.

He was due to accompany him to Manchester Airport, where he was due to catch a flight to Dubai, Ms Catlow said. Mr Speak went on to find Ricky ‘unresponsive’ inside the house.

Ms Mutch, the coroner, said a post-mortem examination was carried out. The full results aren’t known as yet, she said, but a provisional cause of death was given as ‘hanging’.

Ms Mutch said it was ‘clear’ that the law required her to order that a full inquest into Ricky's death should be held. She opened and adjourned the inquest.

A full inquest will be held on March 20 next year. No further details were revealed, and the hearing was concluded.

Hatton was scheduled to return to the ring in December, where he was set to fight Dubai's first professional boxer, Eisa Al Dah. The fight would have been his first professional bout in 13 years, as he had hung up his gloves after being defeated by Vyachslav Senchenko in Manchester in 2012.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.