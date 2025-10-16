A first inquest hearing following the death of Ricky Hatton is taking place this morning.

Boxing icon Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, on September 14. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances and referred his death to the coroner. An inquest opening is scheduled to be held at South Manchester Coroner's Court in Stockport today.

It has been listed before the area's Senior Coroner, Alison Mutch, at 9am, under the star's full name Richard Hatton. It has been revealed that the former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton, 46, died from hanging, according to a provisional cause of death given at the opening of his inquest.

The court is told Ricky was found ‘unresponsive’ at his home. A provisional cause of death was given as ‘hanging’.

A full inquest will be held on March 20 next year. Paul Speak, Ricky's manager, is present in court.

The court heard he found the body on September 14 at his home. He was due to accompany Ricky to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai, the court is told.

Police coroner’s officer Alison Catlow gave evidence at the brief hearing. Ms Catlow confirmed Ricky was found dead at his home on September 14.

She said he was a boxing trainer and company director, he was single and lived alone. His identification was confirmed to a GMP police officer.

The court was told there were ‘no concerns’ about the identification process at the scene. The court heard Ricky was last seen by family members on Friday, September 12.

He ‘appeared well’, the court was told. He was said to have ‘returned home’, but on the Saturday he didn’t attend an event he was due to go to.

No details of that event were revealed to the court. It comes less than a week after thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester and Tameside to say a final goodbye to the hugely popular fighter.

There were huge crowds last Friday (October 10) as Ricky's funeral cortège made a more than 15-mile journey from Gee Cross to Manchester city centre, stopping at numerous landmarks which Ricky held dear. Liam Gallagher, Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney were among the mourners at his funeral service at Manchester Cathedral.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.