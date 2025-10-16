Details have emerged on British boxing star Ricky Hatton’s cause of death.

A first inquest hearing following the death of Ricky Hatton is taking place this morning (October 16). Boxing icon Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton was found dead at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, on September 14. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances and referred his death to the coroner.

An inquest opening has taken place at South Manchester Coroner's Court in Stockport today. The court was told Ricky was found ‘unresponsive’ at his home.

A provisional cause of death was given as ‘hanging’. A full inquest will be held on March 20 next year.

Paul Speak, Ricky's manager, was present in court. The court heard he found the body on September 14 at his home.

He was due to accompany Ricky to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai, the court was told. The court heard Mr Speak was present in court on behalf of the family.

Coroner Alison Mutch sent her condolences to the family through him. Police coroner’s officer Alison Catlow gave evidence at the brief hearing.

She gave Ricky's full name as Richard John Hatton, plus his address and date of birth. Ms Catlow also confirmed he was born in Stockport.

Ms Mutch said an inquest opening was a ‘straight forward legal step’ to allow a full inquest to be heard. Ms Catlow confirmed Ricky was found dead at his home on September 14.

She said he was a boxing trainer and company director, he was single and lived alone. His identification was confirmed to a GMP police officer.

The court was told there were ‘no concerns’ about the identification process at the scene. Ms Catlow said Mr Speak found his body on the morning of September 14.

The court heard Mr Speak ‘arrived as previously arranged’ at Ricky's home on the Sunday morning. He was due to accompany him to Manchester Airport, where he was due to catch a flight to Dubai, Ms Catlow said.

Mr Speak went on to find Ricky ‘unresponsive’ inside the house. Ms Mutch, the coroner, said a post-mortem examination was carried out. The full results aren’t known as yet, she said, but a provisional cause of death was given as ‘hanging’.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.