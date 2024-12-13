One of England’s Rugby World Cup winners has revealed that his is now suffering from brain damage - likely caused by his playing career.

Tighthead prop Phil Vickery has disclosed that he likely suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition linked to repeated head injuries. Vickery, 48, earned 73 caps for England and played a pivotal role in their 2003 Rugby World Cup victory.

CTE, a degenerative brain condition, leads to the death of nerve cells and can only be definitively diagnosed posthumously through an autopsy. Vickery has undergone scans to evaluate potential brain damage and has shared that he struggles with memory problems.

Phil Vickery was part of England’s 2003 World Cup-winning side.

In an interview with the Times, Vickery said: “I kind of knew before I’d even had the scan done. I said that to the guy ‘I know something’s wrong with me’. I didn’t want to do anything about it.

“You know the classic response - you knew what you signed up to. Well, okay. I didn’t. I don’t remember talking about getting brain damage.

“It’s not about hanging the game out, it’s just about, ‘Right, so the reality is I could possibly be, in a few years’ time, not in a very good way, and will need help and care’. I’d like to think whoever’s around to look after me has got some money, instead of being a burden to my family or friends.”

Over the past few years, awareness has been increasing around rugby circles about head injuries and their long-term impact. Vickery’s former teammate, Steve Thompson, has already been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, and cannot remember their 2003 World Cup win.

Since retiring from professional rugby, Vickery has pursued bodybuilding.