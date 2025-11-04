The death of a star who was found dead in a hotel room bath is being investigated as murder.

Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin was found dead in bath in a hotel in Malaysia last month. Her death was originally been investigated by local police as a sudden death but has now been reclassified as murder.

The 31-year-old content creator, who was known to her online fans as the 'nurse goddess’ thanks to her background in nursing, had travelled to Malaysia to film a video project with Malaysian rapper NameWee.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus in a statement earlier today, (Tuesday November 4): “The body of a Chinese woman discovered on Oct 22 … was initially classified as sudden death, but we have since reclassified it under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.”

42-year-old Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, had reportedly found Iris unresponsive in the bathroom and administered CPR, before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm on Wednesday October 22.

Fadil also said the police were seeking to call in an individual to assist with the murder probe as they were the last person with Iris before her death, as reported by local news portal New Straits Times (NST).

Police are investigating the murder of influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin who was found dead in the bath of a hotel room. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

"For now, we regard this person who was last with the victim as being involved in the case," Fadil said. "We will be calling him in to assist in the investigation ... depending on the findings, we will decide whether he should be treated as a suspect," he said. The individual was not identified.

Fadil also said that police expect to make an arrest “soon”, adding that statements have been recorded from several individuals linked to the case.

Another local news outlet The Star reported that Fadil said: “It is a comprehensive investigation involving staff, hotel, security and travel details … everything is being examined thoroughly.”

He added that postmortem and toxicology reports are pending, and that the cause of death remains under investigation. “Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the police,” Fadil said.

Iris had arrived in Malaysia on Monday October 20 and was due to stay until Friday October 24.

The reclassification of the case to murder comes a day after Fadli confirmed that Wee was charged with drug use and possession on October 24.

Police said they found nine blue pills suspected to be ecstasy during a check of his hotel room on October 22. The star later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC, the chemical compound in cannabis, in a urine screening.

Wee had earlier denied committing the drug offences nor any involvement in Hsieh’s death.

On Sunday, Wee published a statement on Instagram denying commiting any drug offences or any involvement in Iris’ death.

"I did not take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I've just been drinking a little more lately. Those who believe me will do so; those who don't, won't,” he said. He went on to express his condolences over Iris’ death and suggested that the emergency response had been inadequate.

"The ambulance took nearly an hour to arrive - I honestly don't know what the point of calling 999. When I called to ask, I even got scolded," he claimed.

Wee, who first achieved fame in 2007 after his rap parody of the Malaysian national anthem went viral, is known for being one of Malaysia’s most controversial artists. His songs frequently feature political satire, including criticism of the Chinese government.

If convicted of drug possession, Wee faces up to five years in jail while if convicted of drug use, he faces up to two years in jail. A murder charge in Malaysia carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years.