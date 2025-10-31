A bodybuilder allegedly died heartbroken of a stroke due to the loss of a beloved family member.

Bodybuilder Ricardo Nolasco dos Santos had been going through a week of “emotional distress” after the passing of his pet, Baku, when he collapsed into seizures and was rushed to hospital.

But, he could not be saved and died himself. The 31-year-old tragically died on Monday October 20 just days after getting engaged to his personal trainer girlfriend Sabrina Wollman.

His mum has now revealed he died of a stroke and lung infection, which she claims were triggered by the passing of his beloved pet cat. In a heartfelt post online, his mum Iva Nolasco said: “I understand our Baki departed because there’s no way a world can exist where you two aren’t together.”

Recalling the night her son was first rushed to hospital, Iva went on: “His blood pressure rose and he decided to go out for dinner with his partner and friends to try to relax a bit. He complained of a headache, started having seizures and then suffered the stroke. In hospital he was diagnosed with a brain lesion where the haemorrhage had occurred. With the effort for the lungs, the heart became insufficient.”

In her own tribute posted online, Sabrina described her time with Ricardo as “the best four years of my life”. She said: “If I had known that our end in this life would be this, I would do it all over again because these were the best four years of my life and I know they were yours too. We’ll see each other in the next life, my love.”

Bodybuilder Ricardo Nolasco dos Santos, known as Kadu Santos, died aged 31 and his mum has revealed his cause his death. Photo by Instagram/@kadusantos93. | Instagram/@kadusantos93

Ricardo, known as Kadu Santos to his 13,000 fans online, rose to fame by posting videos of his intense gym routines. As well as competing in bodybuilding shows, the content creator worked as a trainer and online consultant.

He was an 11-time bodybuilding champion and a two-time overall champion of the Muscle Contest, one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport.

The star died in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul and his funeral took place on Tuesday October 21 in Novo Hamburgo on the outskirts of the city of Porto Alegre.