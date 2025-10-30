A social media star who has died of a rare form of cancer at the age of 29, less than a year after receiving her diagnosis.

Kaelin Bradshaw, who had been sharing her battle with a rare form of bile duct cancer with her thousands of TikTok followers, died earlier this week.

Her husband Austin announced she died at 1.27am on Monday (October 27) in an emotional TikTok video he posted yesterday (Wednesday October 29). In the three and a half minute video, Austin became visibly emotional as he spoke about his late wife.

“From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed she was devastated but also determined, she promised me and our family she was going to fight and never give up, she fulfilled her promise but unfortunately the disease progressed beyond her body's ability to keep fighting,” he said.

He went on to say that she was not alone, as she had not been at any time throughout any part of her journey. He also said that he was holding Kaelin’s hands in her last moments and she had not been in any pain.

Speaking directly to her 99,000 followers he went on: "she had all of you and I can't thank you guys enough for all the love and support you provided us; emotionally, spiritually and financially."

According to a GoFundMe page Kaelin created earlier this month to appeal for financial help as her medical costs mounted, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarinoma less than a year ago. Speaking of herself and Austin, she said “our world changed overnight”. She also said: “I’m currently in hospice care, but I’m still fighting. We’re holding on to hope and to each other, taking things one day at a time.”

According to the NHS, Cholangiocarinoma, or bile duct cancer, is a rare type of cancer that forms in the bile ducts that carry the digestive fluid bile between the liver to the gallbladder and to the small intestine. Bile duct cancer is often treatable, but it can be difficult to treat.

Kaelin's final post was on October 26, and in the TikTok video, she asked her fans to visit her GoFundMe page and donate if they could. She explained that she set up the page to ease the financial burden on her and her husband “with whatever the future brings”.

Her father, Mark, also posted online in the hours after Kaelin’s death, known as Kae to her family. He said: “It is with a heavy heart, we lost out beloved angel today. Thank you for the love, prayers and support that everyone has shown our family, it means more now than even. Kaelin- your light touched so many people and your memory will forever shine in our hearts. Rest in peace my love, you will be dearly missed.”

Many fans and friends have left messages of condolence on Kaelin’s TikTok page. Someone who appeared to know her personally said: “This was so beautiful.” Addressing Austin, they went on: “She’s with you every step of the way, I’m so sorry for your loss. So grateful to have known her and the amazing soul she was.”

Another said: “I haven’t stoped crying. I’m so so sad . Austin god bless u and ur family. Kae has given us strength for those fighting. Thank u thank u amen. RIP Kae.”

A third wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. The whole cancer community is grieving with you. I started watching Kae’s videos around the time I first got diagnosed and she was one of the first to inspire me to share my own journey online. This one hits home for me. God bless you and your family and I hope he gives you all the strength you need to get through this. All love.”

The GoFundMe page set up by Kaelin, who was from Florida, United States, has raised more than $70,000 and is still open for donations.