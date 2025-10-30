New details have been given about the cause of death of a TikTok star who died at the age of 25.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US influencer Ben Bader died “extremely suddenly” on Thursday (October 23), just weeks after celebrating his 25th birthday.

His girlfriend Reem confirmed his death on social media earlier this week. Ben had been due to go out for food on a date night with her on the day he suddenly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a TikTok video where she broke the news of her boyfriend’s death, Reem said: “I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

At the time, she said his cause of death was “unknown”. “No one really knows [how he died] and it seemed to have been extremely sudden. There were really no signs of this happening,” she said.

Now, new details have been given. Police have told the Daily Mail that the social media star was at Admiral’s Cove, a private members club in Jupiter, Florida, when he was found “unresponsive” at around 6.30pm.

New details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the death of influencer Ben Bader, weeks after his 25th birthday. Photo by Instagram/@benhbader. | Instagram/@benhbader

Jupiter Police Department spokesperson Shawn Reed told the publication: “He was discovered by fellow residents and appeared not to be breathing.” He added that “lifesaving measures” were carried out by first responders who attended the scene - but Ben could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An “active investigation” is now being carried out into Ben’s death, Reed went on, and said that authorities have not ruled out foul play.

Continuing her tribute to her late love online, Reem said: “Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life.” She also called him her “hero” and “inspiration”.

She said she felt “lucky” to have had Ben in her life. “I know this is selfish but I just feel like I devoted my everything to him and he devoted his everything to me, only for him to be taken away. “I feel so lucky to have been loved by him but I'm also so jealous of the people who didn’t know him well because it's just so easy to just move on.”

Over the clip, she wrote “rest in peace Ben Bader” and called her late boyfriend “the best man I've ever met”. In her caption, she wrote: “Please hold your loved ones extra tight and never forget to say I love you. life is unforgiving sometimes. I'm still in disbelief. he was such a special person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben was a popular face across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube and was known for sharing lifestyle content and financial advice. In total, he had more than 200,000 people across his multiple social media platforms.

Ben’s family has also shared a statement with People about their loved one. In it, they remembered the late internet star as a "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others” and called him "a gifted writer, impactful social media influencer” .