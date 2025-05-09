Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polish musician and DJ Hazel’s body was discovered in a parked car.

A police investigation has been launched after Polish musician and top DJ Hazel has been found dead in a parked car at the age of 44. The body of musician, known at birth as Michael Orzechowski, was reportedly discovered in a car parked near Skępe, Lipno County, in Poland.

TVP3 Bydgoszcz, a regional branch of Poland’s public broadcaster, has reported that “The artist's body was found on Wednesday, May 7, in a car near a lake in the town of Skępe , in Lipno County. As we have managed to establish, the macabre discovery was made by the man's partner.”

TVP3 Bydgoszcz also reported that “The police and prosecutor's office are investigating the circumstances of the man's death. Representatives of the services were conducting activities at the scene.”

Police launch investigation as top DJ Hazel has been found dead in parked car at 44. Photo: dj_hazel/Instagram | Photo: dj_hazel/Instagram

Tributes have been flowing in for DJ Hazel, who had 80,6K followers on Instagram. DJ and Music Producer c-BooL, who has 128K followers on Instagram wrote: “Since yesterday, I can’t stop thinking about Michala, his entire career, about meetings together on and off the console and about what happened yesterday and why it happened… A lot of strength to Zosia in these difficult times. Sincere sympathy to all of you.”

Music producer and DJ Calvin Shock wrote: “There has never been such a DJ in Poland and there will never be. Hazel was one of a kind. He was behind himself. He lived by his own rules. He loved what he did. He was a good man.”

Calvin also added that “He left us with a lot of beautiful memories and his music that will stay with us forever. Thank you for everything Michal!”

DJ Hazel’s partner Zosia Zosiunia paid tribute to him on Instagram, she shared black and white photographs of them together and wrote: “Yessss music brought us together.... 🖤 this was Our one of many favorites 🖤

“My sweet friend ...

“My sweet fiance ....

“My partner in crime.....

“Our home heroes ....

“🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

“No one and nothing is and will ever be able to replace you🥺

“💔fan of a f**king dj

“💔our daddy and uncle’s baby

“💔have a great friend

“💔 And above all my beloved fiance 💔

“I love you with all my broken heart !!!! look from above As patiently, be my Cone Angel

“How am I supposed to cope without you 🖤😢.”

DJ Hazel last posted a video of himself DJing three days ago and one fan wrote in response to the video that “God we love you forever with you in our hearts remember 😢😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️ rest in peace Amen.”