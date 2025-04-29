Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beauty influencer has been found dead, just days after her 25th birthday, and the cause of her death is unknown.

Misha Agrawal, aged 24, who was the founder of a beauty brand called Mish Cosmetic was died on April 24 - just two days before her birthday.

Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed. News of her untimely death was shared with her 359,000 fans on her Instagram page on Friday, (April 25). A further statement was shared on the Mish Cosmetics Instagram page on Monday, (April 28).

The first post on the late star’s page read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts."

The statement from the entrepreneur’s company said that she was full of "passion" and had a "dream to make a difference". The statement said: "We are heartbroken to share that our founder, Misha Agrawal, has passed away. She built MishCosmetics.in and Mish Hair Oil with love, passion, and a dream to make a difference. Thank you for standing with us, for your endless love, and for believing in Misha's dream. Let's continue to keep her spirit alive — together."

The statement also promised that orders from the brand would still be fulfilled and would be delivered in the coming days. Agrawal last posted a video of herself on her Instagram page herself earlier in April.

Beauty influencer and cosmetic company owner Misha Agrawal has died suddenly two days before her 25th birthday. Photo by Instagram/@themishaagrawalshow. | Instagram/@themishaagrawalshow

She started Mish Cosmetics in 2023 after suffering with hair loss. The hair oil she formulated and sold is described as a "complete solution" made of a mix of herbs and spices to help with hair growth.

Talking about her brand previously, she said: "Back in 2023 I started losing a lot of hair, And I cant bear losing hair. That’s when we curated this entirely organic oil made with natural herbs like fenugreek, bhringraj, shikakai, amla and many more, and in just 7 weeks I could see possible hair growth.”

A comment from Agrawal’s family member, Mukta Agrawal, asked fans to stop asking questions about what caused her death. “Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care!,” she said.

Commenting directly to Mukta, one fan said: “I know there are no words that can ease your pain. I m so sorry. My deepest condolences to you and family. RIP.” Other fans have also left messages of condolence on the posts. One wrote: “She was such a beautiful and talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable, prayers to her family.”