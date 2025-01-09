Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Power Rangers actor Hector David Junior has been jailed after he admitted to assaulting an elderly man in a car park.

35-year-old Hector, who played the role of the Green Ranger in the superhero franchise, pled guilty to misdemeanor battery in court on Wednesday (January 8) and was sentenced to 180 days in jail according to new legal documents, as reported by American publication TMZ.

The judge suspended 135 days of the sentence, which means that he will serve 45 days in prison. The judge also placed Hector on two years of supervised probation and ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service.

It was first revealed by TMZ in July last year that earlier in the month Hector had got into an argument with an elderly man over a car parking space in Nampa, Idaho.

The situation escalated, however, when authorities say Hector shoved the man to the ground. The man, who has not been named and was not known to Hector, was not seriously injured in the incident.

At the time, video of the incident was shared online after a local police station posted it to their official Facebook account.

Power Rangers actor Hector David Junior, 35, has been jailed after he admitted to assaulting an elderly man in a car park. Photo by Instagram/@hecdavidjr. | Instagram/@hecdavidjr

In it, a man in a Patriots jersey walks up and pushes a man using a walker. Hector’s identity was not known at the time.

After the assault, Hector then got his truck and drove off, but police officers later identified him with help from the community. A judge then issued an arrest warrant for him and prosecutors charged him with battery in late July.

Hector played the Green Power Ranger from 2011 to 2015 in various "Power Rangers" shows like Samurai, Megaforce, Clash of the Red Rangers and many more.

He also had small roles in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and other smaller films. Most recently, he has appeared in Netflix Christmas film The Merry Gentlemen.