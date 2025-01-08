Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 22-year-old actor who recently went missing has claimed that he was forcibly trained as a scammer as part of a human trafficking operation.

Wang Xing, who also goes by his stage name Xing Xing, lost contact with his family on Friday (January 3), according to a social media post by a user who said she was his girlfriend.

On Monday (January 6) The Chinese Embassy in Thailand confirmed it was trying to locate a Xing, who had been reported missing near the Thailand-Myanmar border. Xing was then rescued from a human trafficking operation on Tuesday (January 7).

He has since shared his experience with Thai authorities. He said he arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday after receiving a casting invitation from a Thailand-based film crew in late December.

He was greeted by a chauffeur, arranged by the so-called production team, who then drove him to Mae Sot, a district in northwest Thailand that borders Myawaddy and is a city in Myanmar known for being the site of a number of scam operations.

He told police that he was then taken across the border into Myanmar by boat. “I knew I was being tricked when I was taken across the border, but I didn’t dare resist,” he added.

Actor Wang Xing, aged 22, responded to a casting call but ended up in a human trafficking operation. Photo by Reddit. | Reddit

He said that when he arrived at the location he forcibly had his head shaved and was locked in a building with 50 other Chinese nationals. He claimed he was coerced into learning how to write fraudulent messages.

“I was tricked into coming to Thailand for acting, but things took a dark turn once I arrived,” he said, according to Hong Kong news portal Dimsum Daily. The star has agreed to cooperate with Thai authorities amid the ongoing investigation into the operation.

Wang’s girlfriend previously said he messaged her for the last time at 11:34am on Friday to tell her about a vehicle change, and adding that he was en-route to the film's opening ceremony. Less than half an hour later, however, at 12pm Wang sent a signal for help. He had not been heard from again until he was resuced on Tuesday.

Wang also shared that he still has a positive view of Thailand despite what happened to him. “Thank you to the Thai government and Prime Minister for helping me to return to Thailand so that I have the chance to return home to my country. I really appreciate it, he said.

“I also want to say that Thailand is very safe, and I want to come back again. Everything here is good.”