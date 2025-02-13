Anthony Leonard Platt, known in the music world as DJ Unk, has died at the age of 43. | Getty Images

Hugely popular rapper and MC DJ Unk died of a heart attack at the age of 43, his widow has revealed.

The passing of the Atlanta rapper - who was best known for his 2006 hits 'Walk It Out' and '2 Step' - last month, was confirmed by his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, on Facebook, but she hadn't shared the 43-year-old MC’s cause of death at the time.

Addressing speculation her spouse – whose real name was Anthony Leonard Platt - had been taking drugs, his widow confirmed to TMZ that he died in his sleep following a “cardiac arrest”.

Unk has a history of heart problems and slowed his output after suffering a heart attack in August 2009, which he blamed on constant touring, drinking, smoking, and a poor diet.

He told XXL magazine the following year: “It comes from not exercising, from not eating right.

“Basically man, I work hard everyday. Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household. I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”

Confirming the news of his death, Sherkita wrote: “Please respect me and my family.

“I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.(sic)"

The rapper's former record label, Big Oomp Records, also confirmed the news and hailed their late client a “true legend”.

They wrote in a statement on their Instagram Story: “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk'.

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

Unk began his career when he was just 17 in 1998, linking up with DJ Jelly and DJ Montay as the Southern Style DJs.

He signed to Big Oomp in 2000 but didn't release his first album until 2006, when Koch Records brought out 'Beat'n Down Yo Block!', which featured his biggest hits. His album '2econd Season' was released in 2008 and while it fared better than his debut, it didn't have the same impact with its singles.

Unk appeared at the BET Awards in 2023 to perform 'Walk It Out' as part of a medley that also included F.L.Y. and Soulja Boy.