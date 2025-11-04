Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham were joined by three of their children as he received his knighthood at Windsor Castle.

In honour of her husband David Beckham being knighted at Windsor Castle, Victoria Beckham, or rather Lady Beckham posted a message on Instagram. She wrote: “David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country. Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

“You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.

I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx.”

In response to Lady Victoria Beckham’s message, actor Richard E. Grant wrote: “🙌👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙌,” whilst another fan said: “Amazing!!! Always liked @davidbeckham but you really see he was a stand up guy when he waited in line like everyone else to pay his respect to the Queen!”

“Congrats Sir dad 😂’: Romeo Beckham shares knightood message to David Beckham, has Brooklyn Beckham posted? Sir David Beckham poses with wife Victoria after receiving his knighthood for services to sport and charity at Windsor Castle on November 4, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle - Pool/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham were joined by sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper at Windsor Castle. Sir David Beckham’s parents were also there to share the occasion.

Romeo Beckham also took to Instagram to congratulate his father and wrote: “No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx Congrats Sir dad 😂 @davidbeckham

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn Beckham has (at the time of writing) not posted a message about his father’s knighthood and it is unlikely that he will do so as there is reportedly no sign of relations warming between him and wife Nicola and the rest of the Beckham family.

When Victoria Beckham posted her message on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Brooklyn not being there is absolutely wild to me. He will look back someday and have such serious serious regrets..

“That’s if he has any sense at all. It must be so hard for Victoria and David. They don’t deserve such disrespect. It’s just.. hard to wrap one’s head around. They gave him everything and he’s so ungrateful. I’d be so appreciate if I were him. Life is so hard and they are all so blessed and he should appreciate how lucky he is.”

However, when Nicola Peltz Beckham posted a photograph of herself recently on Instagram, one fan wrote: “More trolling on this woman accounts . Even the Beckhams haven’t blamed her . Nicole - Brooklyn n all their families are keeping a dignified silence unlike the trolls who consistently attack both her n Brooklyn .”