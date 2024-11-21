Ron Ely: Tarzan star's cause of death confirmed after 60s TV star's death at age of 86
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ely’s daughter Kirsten confirmed that her father had passed away at the age of 86 in late September. Now, celebrity news outlet TMZ has reported that the actor’s death certificate has listed his cause of death as “end-stage heart disease”, the most severe form of heart disease.
Ely grew to fame on the hit 1960s show, on which he played the titular ‘Tarzan’. He also picked up acting credits in Wonder Woman, The Love Boat and L.A Law. Outside of his acting career, he was hit by family tragedy in 2019, when his son Cameron stabbed and killed his mother and Ely’s wife Valerie.
After stabbing his mother, Cameron was shot and killed by police officers. Ely went onto to sue Santa Barbra County Sheriff’s department, claiming that deputies did not source appropriate medical aid after his wife and son were killed.
Ely is survived by his two daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland. Announcing his death, Kirsten said: "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honour that has been. To me, he hung the moon."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.