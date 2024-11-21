Ron Ely: Tarzan star's cause of death confirmed after 60s TV star's death at age of 86

The cause of death for Ron Ely, star of the hit 1960s Tarzan television show, has been confirmed.

Ely’s daughter Kirsten confirmed that her father had passed away at the age of 86 in late September. Now, celebrity news outlet TMZ has reported that the actor’s death certificate has listed his cause of death as “end-stage heart disease”, the most severe form of heart disease.

The death of Ron Ely, known for his role in the 1960s TV series Tarzan, follows a tragic family incident five years ago, when his son stabbed his wife to death. | Getty

Ely grew to fame on the hit 1960s show, on which he played the titular ‘Tarzan’. He also picked up acting credits in Wonder Woman, The Love Boat and L.A Law. Outside of his acting career, he was hit by family tragedy in 2019, when his son Cameron stabbed and killed his mother and Ely’s wife Valerie.

After stabbing his mother, Cameron was shot and killed by police officers. Ely went onto to sue Santa Barbra County Sheriff’s department, claiming that deputies did not source appropriate medical aid after his wife and son were killed.

Ely is survived by his two daughters, Kirsten and Kaitland. Announcing his death, Kirsten said: "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honour that has been. To me, he hung the moon."

