Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

American country singer Rory Feek has revealed that he has married his daughter’s teacher eight years after the death of his late wife and singing partner, Joey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the news about the big day in a blog post, the country singer revealed that he had married his 10-year-old daughter Indiana’s teacher and family friend, Rebecca.

The new union comes eight years after Feek’s wife and singing partner, Joey Feek passed away at aged 40 after a battle with cervical cancer. The couple had been married for 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feek confirmed that he had married Rebecca on July 14, under a "timber-frame pavilion here in Greycliff, Montana," and revealed that it was his daughter Indiana who had helped inspire the nuptials.

The country singer Rory Feek has married his daughter's teacher, eight years after the death of his wife, Joey. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 59-year-old who had been dating Rebecca for some time explained, "We knew marriage was a possibility, it wasn't something that either of us felt like we could seriously talk about. Mostly because up until that time Indiana only saw Rebecca as 'Miss Rebecca her schoolteacher and our friend."

That all changed when Rebecca informed him, “Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear”. Feek continued: "I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, 'Ms. Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa.’ Of course, I was happy, but caught off guard and told her that that was something we'd all have to start praying about."

He added Indy told the pair: "my Mama's been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feek surprised his new wife during their ceremony with a special song titled, “I Do”, a video of the song and the special nuptials' was also shared on YouTube.

Feek revealed that the most special moment was hugging Rebecca and his daughter at the wedding, when they “became a family.”

He shared in his blog post: “I think by-far my and her favourite moment of the wedding was this one. When Indiana was given the gift of having a Mama in her life again. And Rebecca was given the gift of being a mother. And we became a family.”