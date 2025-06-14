Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced they have finalised their £120million divorce.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint statement, posted on both their Instagram pages on Friday evening June 13, the pair said: “Our divorce has now been finalised. We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy.”

52-year-old Sacha, 53, and Isla, aged 49, first met in 2001 and married in 2010. They went on to have three children; Olive, 18, Elula, 15, and Montgomery, 10. They quietly separated in 2023, and annonuced their divorce to the world in 2024. They kept their family and relationship mostly out of the public eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told MailOnline of the divorce: “It's all sorted. Now Sacha and Isla both just want to get on with the rest of their lives – and focus on their family's well-being.”

Isla and Sacha first announced news of their break-up via Instagram in April 2024. Alongside images of them both wearing tennis gear, they wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced they have finalised their £120m divorce. | Getty Images

In February, Isla gave an interview in which she said the breakdown of her marriage was the "most difficult thing" she’s ever been through. She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."