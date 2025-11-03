In September, it was revealed that Sara Cox would be taking on the Great Northern Marathon Challenge for Children in Need.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Radio 2 shared the news on September 19 that Sara Cox would be taking on the Great Northern Marathon Challenge for Children in Need. The caption on their Instagram read: “Over 130 miles on foot, carrying Pudsey bear to Pudsey 💛. Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge for Children in Need will kick off on Monday 10th November!”

In response to the news about her challenge, one fan wrote: “I knew it was going to be Sara! She will do great, super fit and and a super personality! 👏😍,” whilst another said: “Proper welled up when I heard it this morning… come on the northern lass 👏❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 2 took to Instagram again and wrote: "It's a week to go until Sara’s Children in Need Challenge so she’s using every opportunity to train! 🏃‍♀️😂#SaraCIN.” Nineteen hours ago, Sara Cox took to Instagram and wrote: “Complete the following sentence : “BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK….”

As Sara Cox is set to tackle five marathons for Children In Need, is she married, does she have children? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

She continued: “I’ll go first …. I’ll be up in Kielder in the Borders, getting my head together, over thinking what sports bra to start off in & slightly cacking myself ahead of @bbccin GREAT NORTHERN MARATHON CHALLENGE! Yours?”

In response, one fan wrote: “I’ll be starting a new job. You will smash it! Such dedication be so proud of yourself xx,” TV presenter Emma Willis said: “You’ve got this 💪💪❤️.”

When does Sara Cox’s Children In Need Challenge start?

Sara Cox’s Challenge starts on Monday November 10 in the Kielder Forest on the Scottish borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does Sara Cox’s Challenge end?

Sara Cox’s Challenge will hopefully end on Friday November 14 in Pudsey in Leeds.

Is Sara Cox married?

Sara Cox is married to advertising executive Ben Cyzer, the couple wed in 2013 and have two children together, Sara has another daughter from her previous marriage to DJ Jon Carter.

In 2025, she told The Times that thanks to her smart doorbell “You can see who they’re bringing back, or that they are indeed getting out of an Uber and walking up a dark path with their headphones in when I have said ‘don’t walk back from the Tube with your massive noise-cancelling headphones on’. So they’re busted all the time.”