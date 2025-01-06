Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pop star turned Radio 1 presenter has revealed that she has had a baby.

Mollie King, who found fame with girl band The Saturdays and now appears on Radio 1, has had her second child with former England cricketer Stuart Broad.

She announced Liliana’s arrival on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand alongside her own, Stuart’s, and that of their elder daughter Annabella.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world beautiful baby Liliana. We are bursting with happiness! You are the most perfect Christmas gift our little family could have ever wished for.”

Celebrity friends were quick to pass on their good wishes.

Fellow Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmondson posted: “Yay! Can’t wait to meet her properly!” while Masterchef host John Torode wrote: “Bloody wonderful, congrats you guys.”

Saturdays members Una Healy and Rochelle Humes passed on their congratulations and pop star Pixie Lott wrote: “Massive congrats Mollie !!!”