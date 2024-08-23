Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Saturdays have sparked reunion rumours after members of the group recently got back together.

The Saturdays recently sent fans wild after being spotted together. Fans now believe the noughties pop group are planning on a reunion tour and after I did the ‘girl math’ we could be bopping away to their hits in 2027.

Over the past few months I have been reading and writing about the latest celebrity style and how to get their looks. And it recently dawned on me that a few names in particular kept popping up.

The Saturdays: Where are they now and a look at their style evolution amid reunion rumours | Getty Images

So I wanted to focus on the fashion style - it may surprise you - of the ladies from The Saturdays. Yes, the pop group from the noughties which included Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Una Healey, Rochelle Humes and Vanessa White.

The Saturdays debut hit ‘If This Is Love’ saw them wearing black dresses and brightly coloured tights - A bold fashion statement I rocked back in the day opting for red tights. They were one of the biggest girl groups in the UK at the time.

Where are The Saturdays now?

The Saturdays the ladies have all gone off in different directions. Frankie is a regular panellist on Loose Women with Rochelle presenting on This Morning and Mollie hosting a Radio 1 show. Vanessa White is starring in the West End and Una seems to be the only one still singing.

The Saturdays Style now

The one thing that I’ve noticed is that all of them have elevated their style since the coloured tights era. Rochelle and Mollie often share snaps on their social media wearing ‘quiet luxury’ style outfits inspired by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Sofia Richie-Grainge.

The style is all about wearing quality basics instead of garish big brand logos. To get the look choose neutral colours and tailored items such as blazers and trousers with shirts or a slip dress.

Although I was never a fan of their music in the noughties, these days I am definitely a fan of The Saturdays outfit choices and elevated style.

