Sex and the City and Just Like That actress Kristin Davis has claimed she once dated a ‘very successful’ actor who ghosted her after she lent him $5,000.

The actress, who has played the role of eternal love optimist Charlotte York since 1999, firstly in the Sex and the City TV series and films and then the follow-up spin-off series And Just Like That, revealed she was ghosted by an actor she once dated after lending him a large amount of money.

59-year-old Davis, who will celebrate her milestone 60th birthday in February, did not reveal the identity of the man, but said that though he was a struggling actor at the time of their relationship, which was “a long time ago”, he is now “very successful”.

She explained on her new podcast, Are You A Charlotte, that she lent him $5,000 when he realised he wasn’t able to pay his bills. But, she alleges then 'ghosted' her - which prompted her to confront him at his apartment.

During the second episode of the podcast, Davis shared that the relationship happened many years ago, possibly even before she started playing her now iconic role of Charlotte York, but she seemed to be unsure of the specific timeline now.

But, she did remember that she had the money saved at the time to be able to offer her mystery date the loan after she realised he was struggling to pay his utility bills.

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis has spoken about a ‘very successful’ actor who she once dated who supposedly ‘ghosted’ her after she lent him $5,000. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

She said: “A long time ago I was ghosted. I don’t know exactly. It’s hard to define the term "ghosting" exactly. I think it was when there were cellphones. I did one time date this out of work actor. I think this was before Sex and the City. Maybe between Melrose and Sex and the City or maybe when I was on Melrose. I don't know.

“He's now very successful. He’s very talented. But at the time, I had money because I had been working. And I was at his house and he had all of these like ‘your electricity is going to be turned off’, like all those notices that you get when you can’t pay your bills. They were all just all over his house.

She went on to explain that the actor’s misfotune didn’t end there: “And I was like ‘what's happening?’ And I think he wrecked his motorcycle, which was how he got around town to his auditions.

“I was like ‘can I lend you some money?’ . . . Horrible mistake! Anyone listening, do not lend anyone money that you are dating. Do not do it! It doesn’t end well,” she urged.

Kristin Davis (second left) with her Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrall (far left), Sarah Jessica Parker (second right) and Cynthia Nixon (far right). (Photo: Dan Callister/Liaison)

Her guest, Sarah Wynter, said: “You never get the money back.” Right! It really irked me,” Davis said.

The actress went on to say that she “should've known better” than to loan the money to the actor as their relationship was rather “casual”. She added that the money “changed the dynamic” of their relationship “in a horrible way”.

She explained her reason for deciding to help, and then expressed her frustration when the actor not only ended their relationship but stopped speaking to her. “I just felt like ‘I can help. I should help this guy, he’s so talented’, which he is,” she said.

“I lent him this money, I think it was all of $5,000. . . and he stopped calling. I'm like, ‘what the heck!?’”

Determined to get her money back, however, Davis went to the man's apartment to confront him - but he never answered the door, although she suspected he was home and ignoring her. But, he did then get back in touch with her.

She said: “So, I remember going over to his apartment, like banging on the door, and his dog was in there, and I loved his dog. And I could hear his dog, but I was like ‘is he in there and pretending that he is not in there!?'”

“Later on, he did call me and he's like ‘did you come to my house and bang on my door?’ And I was like ‘well, yes.’ I felt so embarrassed, like being messy,” she said. “Then I was like ‘well, remember how I lent you the money, now I haven’t heard from you’. But also this is a successful actor.”

It doesn’t appear that Davis ever got her money back, but she said she “just would love some acknowledgement or whatever”. But she said she now thinks that is “kind of a fantasy”.

When Wynter suggested Davis confronts the actor at his home again, she said the man is now living in the country with his family and she wouldn’t want to disrupt his life. “He lives out in the country and he's married with some children. So I don't think I want to show up there,” she said.

Davis’ story was shared at the same time as the home used as an iconic Sex and the City location gained the right the build a gate at the front of what she called her “celebrity staircase.”

Barbara Lorber lives in the home which viewers will known as the exterior setting for Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment. Earlier this month, she was granted approval by The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission to put a gate across the bottom as the stairs leading up tp her home.

She emotionally explained to the panel of commissioners that she felt the need to put up a gate which would protect her building and its tenants from what she said was a constant stream of fans who want to spend time on the steps and take photos.

The staircase sits in front of 66 Perry Street, a brownstone in the West Village, Manhattan. She said. “I’d hoped for literally decades that this would pass, but at this point I think even someone as stubborn as I am has to admit that this isn’t going away in the near future.”

Sex and the City aired between 1998 and 2004. It followed the lives of four single friends, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones and Miranda Hobbs, as they navigated the ups and downs of their love lives. It became a huge success and became a cult classic, which is still loved today. The follow up films were released in 2008 and 2010 respectively. The follow-up spin-off series, And Just Like That, first aired in 2022. The second season aired in 2023 and a third season is due to air later this year.