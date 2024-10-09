Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the summer of this year, Garbage cancelled their remaining tour dates due to an injury that Shirley Manson had that required surgery.

Garbage made the announcement on their Instagram and said:“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that [frontwoman] Shirley [Manson] sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct.”

The band also said: “This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters,” and added "We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025.”

On October 7, Shirley Manson shared a photograph of herself from her hospital bed with heart monitors attached to her chest. The caption read: “She lives.” In response to the post, one fan said: “We need the red hair back,” and Shirley Manson said: “My darling- maybe you are too young to know this yet-incase you weren’t aware- it’s very rude to make demands of a woman about how she should look. It’s terribly patriarchal and obedient. I will present myself as I wish. And so should you. Who cares what they have to say? It’s about our own truth and this is mine. Allow me that at the very least.”

Three days ago, Shirley Manson shared a photograph of herself with her dog which looked to be at home. She said:“Animals, flowers, oceans, trees. I’m so grateful to all the people who have gone out of their way to love on me, take care of me, check in on me. I cling on to their kindness and their thoughtfulness and their care. Mostly I have spent the week in bed. Mostly I have been doom scrolling.”

After Garbage cancelled their tour, Shirley Manson shared a post where she said: “So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair. I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip.”