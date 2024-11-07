Singer Alezka Thalia Manrique, known as Thalia Castillo’s body was then reportedly dumped in a ditch after she had taken part in a performance

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alezka Thalia Manrique was only 27 when she tragically died after six gunmen reportedly opened fire on the Hermanos Guerreros band’s bus. The incident took place in Bagua Grande, a town in the Amazonas region in northern Peru.

According to the Daily Mail, “Ingrid Vallejo, one of Manrique's cumbia bandmates, told authorities that the assailants forced the driver to step off the bus and that they were then beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manrique, who performed under the name Thalia Castillo, ran to the back of the bus to hide in the bathroom when she was shot in the leg and back.

The Daily Mail also reported that “The gunmen then pulled Manrique from the bus and dumped her body in a ditch while ordering the band members to remain on the ground.

“The suspects made off with instruments and money that the band was paid for the show.

“Manrique died while she was being rushed to the hospital.”

According to the publication A24, “On social media, the hashtag #JusticiaParaThalía has gained momentum, driven by artists, journalists and fans of the music genre who ask the authorities to ensure that the crime does not go unpunished. Posts in memory of Thalía are multiplying, remembering her voice and her energy on stage, and also highlighting the sadness of her passing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alezka Thalia Manrique was part of the band Hnos Guerrero who paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote: “YOUR FACE, YOUR SMILE AND YOUR VOICE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN IN OUR MEMORY.”

Fans replied to the band’s tribute on Instagram and one wrote: “Rest in peace beautiful Angel, guide your little one with God’s blessing.