Javaughn Young-White, the former partner of singer Kehlani, who dated her for a year, has filed for a paternity petition.

The couple dated from 2018 to 2019 and singer Kehalani, a two-time Grammy nominee gave birth to their daughter, Adeya, who is now five, in March 2019. Page Six has reported that according to documents obtained by them, “Young-White – who dated the “After Hours” songstress from 2018 to 2019 – alleges that his name was not listed as the father on their daughter’s birth certificate because Kehlani gave birth “through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult” that she allegedly belongs in.

Page Six also reported that guitarist Javaughn Young-White “alleges that the “Distraction” singer has been “involved in this cult for the past few years” and he believes the cult allegedly “controls [Kehlani’s] actions and her behaviour, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter.”

Singer Kehlani’s ex claims she is in a sex cult and wants full custody of their daughter | Getty Images

“For example, the cult leader, who goes by the name of Neto, convinced Respondent that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her, and thereafter banned Respondent from allowing me to see Adeya,” the filing reads.

Before she became a mum to daughter Adeya whose full name is Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, she said on her Instagram that “If you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young, when asked what my goals are, it’’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus.”

Kehlani and Javaughn Young-White’s daughter Adeya was born at home in California on 23 March 2019 and Kehalani shared the news that she had been born in their bathroom. Kehlani said: “This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home.” She also said “Unmedicated home birth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. Thankful beyond words. In love beyond comparison.”