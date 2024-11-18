Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social media star has shared of her ‘devastation’ after her husband was hospitalised days after they got married.

Niamh Cullen, who is known for sharing fashion and fitness tips online, has told her 150,000 Instagram followers that her new husband, Jamie Gill, is still in hospital, a week after he first got admitted.

It was last week that the Irish influencer’s husband, was rushed to hospital days after the exchanged vows in an Italian wedding ceremony, on Friday November 8.

Cullen first took to her social media page to tell her fans that the start to married life had not been as she hoped two days after her and Gill said ‘I do’.

Sharing a photo of Gill in a hospital bed on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Not how we planned the last 48 hours. Poor Jamie has been so sick since the wedding, he made our day 2 for like 30 mins and when we left to head into Rome it went downhill. He is in the best place and here now for another few days.”

Then, on Friday November 15, she revealed he was still under hospital care by sharing a black and white image of the pair holding hands on top of the hospital bed. She captioned the image, which she shared to her Stories, “one week married.”

Fashion and fitness influencer Niamh Cullen has shared her 'devastation' as her new husband Jamie Gill (pictured) has spent the first week of their married life in hospital. Photo by Instagram/@niamhcullenx. | Instagram/@niamhcullenx

In another story, the newlywed updated her followers on her husband condition, writing: “Starting to feel better. Another few days at least to go but we are moving in the right direction.”

In a third update, Cullen said that her new father-in-law had arrived at the hospital: “Jamie’s dad arrived todayJamie gets so tired, so I find myself just roaming around trying to keep busy and not be emotional for him. I’ve been so lucky to have Ashley and now Jamie’s dad. I hate being on my own as it is so having company has been so comforting.”

The influencer and her beau got engaged in December 2022 while they were doing some early Christmas shopping. The couple met at a Bingo Loco event six years ago, an event which is described as an “interactive stage show complete with dance-offs, rave rounds, lip sync battles, throwback anthems, confetti showers, and prizes” on the compant website.

Cullen also shared an image of Gill on their wedding day to her main feed. She captioned the image: “My incredibly handsome husband. Devastated how our first week of marriage has gone but you are so resilient and I love you so much!”

In another post, sharing more photos of their wedding day, she also shared that the couple should have been departing on their ‘mini moon’ on Saturday. She has not given details of exactly what has caused Gill to need medical treatment.

The star has been inundated with positive messages on her post, with many fans sending their love to both her and Gill and wishing him a speedy recovery.