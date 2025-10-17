TV star Olivia Flowers and Alex Williams first started dating in May 2023.

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers has called off her engagement to Alex Williams, the couple started dating in May 2023. A statement was shared by PR company Cabine Creative which read: After much thought and many heartfelt conversations, Olivia and her fiancé Alex have made the difficult decision not to move forward with their wedding.

“This was not a decision made lightly, but one grounded in deep mutual respect and love for one another.

“While this isn’t the path they originally envisioned, they are profoundly grateful for the love and support of their friends and family. Alex and Olivia remain committed to each other with a renewed sense of clarity, strength, and appreciation for honoring one’s heart.

“She is very appreciative of your grace and kindness as they move through this transition together.”

Following the news, fans have taken to the Instagram of Olivia Flowers and one wrote: “Wait.. is she still getting married? I’m confused about the post earlier today.” whilst another wrote: “Thinking of them ❤️. Difficult but courageous decision they made.”

On April 17, Olivia took to Instagram to wish Alex a happy birthday and wrote: “We interrupt the bridal content to wish my groomzilla a happy happy birthday!! I’ll save the corny words for the card and leave it at… ILY very much my spanish speaking goofball. Your kind heart & sweet words are the best part of my day… he had me at “Dorito”

Olivia shared photos from their engagement in October 2024 and wrote: “Engagement photos are corny.” -Me.. a week ago

“It was perfection. Thank you all for this unforgettable PROPOSAL… WHAT?! I love you, especially you Alexander 😘 & shout out to @shop.ltk for being in on the secret!”

Alex Williams told People magazine that "Olivia has such an incredible group of friends, from elementary school through to college, and she's very close with her parents, so I knew involving them somehow would mean a lot to her. I wanted her to feel all the love and the excitement in the world from the surprise of her loved ones."

Who is Olivia Flowers?

OIivia Flowers appeared on Southern Charm, which is an American reality television series that premiered on Bravo on March 3, 2014. She has 292K followers on Instagram and has her own YouTube show called Off-Season with Olivia Flowers.