After a beautiful wedding then a very messy divorce, celebrity couple Sean Avery and Hilary Rhoda say they are back together.

The 45-year-old former pro ice hockey player and the 38-year-old model tied the knot in October 2015 and welcomed son Nash in 2020 but Hilary filed for divorce in July 2022 and a few months later, requested a temporary restraining order against him.

The restraining order became permanent in September 2023 and was put in place for three years. However, Sean has revealed that he and Hilary secretly reconciled over a year ago.

He told the Daily Mail: “Me and Hilary are together. We're raising Nash. Everything's great. That's the beauty of... it's like artistic life is sort of mirroring - all these different things happen. You grow, you learn, and your perspective changes on everything, especially when you have kids. That changes everything, but everything's great. We’re parenting, we're together. We're getting it done.”

According to the outlet, Sean has also filed a request to dismiss the restraining order. The reason given for the dismissal was stated as: “Mom and dad have reconciled. Hilary and Sean have been living together for over a year.” Sean added that they “never got divorced”. According to court records, the divorce is still pending and has not yet been dismissed.

Meanwhile, Sean has co-authored a new book, Summer Skate: A Novel, with Leslie Cohen and he admitted it is “a little bit autobiographical”. He said: “It's a little bit autobiographical, 100 per cent. I mean, I think that the book is inside baseball and maybe what happens behind the scenes, like, young guys making a lot of money that are famous and they're having quite a bit of fun.

“It's not all training and sleep - maybe more-so nowadays because the business is becoming a lot bigger in sports. Everybody needs to read this book because this book is going to break open the romance category. No romance novel has ever been written this way.

“This is going to change the genre... That's part of the reason why I wrote it, was because when I read one, I said, ‘No, this is not what women are reading. We have to elevate this. We've got to turn it up’.”