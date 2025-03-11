Stanley. R Jaffe also received an Academy Award nomination alongside Sherry Lansing for producing Fatal Attraction.

Stanley R. Jaffe passed away at his home in Rancho Mirage in California at the age of 84. The producer was the son of Columbia Pictures executive Leo Jaffe and was born in the Bronx on July 31, 1940.

In a statement, Stanley R. Jaffe’s family said that “He will be remembered as a visionary, a philanthropist and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

“His legacy of integrity, generosity and creativity will continue to inspire for years to come. Let’s not forget a perfect day for Stanley was spent on the golf course with his many friends.”

Stanley R. Jaffe grew up in New Rochelle, New York and his father, Columbia Pictures executive Leo Jaffe went on to become the chairman of the board there in 1979, he started off in the mailroom. Leo Jaffe also received the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1979.

Stanley R. Jaffe dead at 84: Oscar winning producer of Kramer Vs Kramer, has passed away. Photo: Getty Images for TCM | Getty Images for TCM

When Stanley R. Jaffe won an Oscar for Kramer Vs Kramer, he said in his acceptance speech that “Oh boy. I grew up in a home that’s been associated with this business for 51 years. This [Oscar] has always been very important to all of us as a representation of excellence.”

Stanley R. Jaffe was nominated for an Academy Award alongside Sherry Lansing for producing Fatal Attraction, starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. When he was named executive VP and COO of Paramount Pictures in October 1969, he was only 29 years old and became the youngest head of a major studio in Hollywood history.

Jay Bobbin paid tribute to Stanley R. Jaffe on Facebook and wrote: “Sorry to see that studio executive turned producer #StanleyRJaffe has passed. He made some great movies, including ‘Kramer vs Kramer,’ ‘Goodbye Columbus,’ ‘The Bad News Bears,’ ‘Taps’ and in partnership with Sherry Lasning-’Fatal Attraction’ ‘Black Rain’ and ‘The Accused.”

Stanley R. Jaffe’s sister, publicist Andrea Jaffe, predeceased him in 2016, but he is survived by his wife Melinda and children, Bobby, Betsy, Alex and Kate. Stanley R. Jaffe also had five grandchildren and is also survived by a sister and a brother.

Screen Daily reported that “In the early 1990s, Jaffe did another stint as president of Paramount Pictures, leaving after Viacom acquired the company. His most recent feature credit was as producer of 2002 historical drama The Four Feathers.”