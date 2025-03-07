Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen, who have reportedly split, first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

After meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, former England rugby star Ben Cohen left his wife Abby for Kristina Rihanoff. A source has now told The Sun that “Ben left his wife Abby for Kristina, only to now split with her. It’s like the curse in reverse.

“This will be like karma for Abby, she was so upset when Ben left her. It’s like he has got his comeuppance.”

Before meeting Ben on the show, Kristina had been in a relationship with boxer Joe Calzaghe. Kristina also met boxer Joe when he was on Strictly in 2009 and he left his girlfriend of five years for her.

After Kristina, 47, and Ben, 46, became romantically involved, his wife Abby told The Sun on Sunday: "The last two years have been the most traumatic thing to ever happen to me. He's done the dirty on me. I want people to know.”

Abby went on to say: "I don’t want to cause stress or further damage by stirring things up."

But she also revealed: “I’m just trying to recover from what has been the most horrific time of my life."

Ben and Abby are parents to twin daughters, Harriette and Isabelle, who were taken on holiday by Ben and Kristina. After Abby commented on the romance between Kristina and Ben, Kristina told The Mirror that "He left his wife a year ago," and insisted that their relationship only began after their 11-year marriage was over.

Kristina also told The Mirror then that "Recently we started dating but we're allowed to see each other as two single people. I don't know why I am always attacked.” She also said: “I am a hard-working, self-made person. I support five people in my family in Russia.”

It’s been suggested that money problems fuelled Kristina and Ben’s split. The couple, who have an eight-year-old daughter, Mila, put their £1.75m house in Northampton on the market and Ben is no longer a director of their joint yoga business.

In November, 2018 Kristina and Ben introduced Mila to Hello! Magazine and Kristina revealed: "I ask Ben for advice a lot because he has already been through this. For me I am learning every day about myself and the baby. Motherhood is much harder than I expected."