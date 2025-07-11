A reality star and rapper has filed fordivorce from her professional basketball player husband after just six months of marriage.

Amy Luciani, also known by the stage name Amber Rose Howard, married NBA legend Dwight Howard in January in 2025 - but now it’s all over. The divorce filing, made in Georgia, United States, on Tuesday July 1, cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken” without any "prospects for reconciliation."

Now Amy has shared an Instagram statement on the breakdown of her marriage, after some people accused her of being a gold digger. Taking to her social media page last night (Thursday July 10), she wrote: “I til this day have never asked him for a single dollar. Not 30 cents.”

She also explained that is was her who asked Dwight to sign a prenuptial agreement before their marriage, “I told him I want to sign a prenup because I believe what you worked for is yours… I’m not the type of woman to take what’s not mine.” She also added: “The value I add cannot be bought.”

Amy continued her statement with a message directly to the online trolls. She said: “You ever met a gold digger who went her entire relationship without asking for a penny & asked for a prenuptial agreement & doesn’t want any part of his assets when it ends?” She concluded: This is the internet so I’ll accept the good with the bad. Right now is just a bad moment but God oversees it all and this too shall pass.”

Dwight, who is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, reportedly posted a brief message on his Instagram page in response to the divorce: “Hurt but still smiling, still grinding, still believing.”

Reality star Amy Luciani and and basketball star Dwight Howard have split up and will be getting a divorce, just six months after they got married. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Lionsgate

35-year-old Amy, who is a rapper, starred in seasons 11 and 12 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, an MTV reality series that documents the personal lives of local artists. Dwight, age 39, is an American former professional basketball player who gained the nickname Superman. He is an NBA champion.

The pair got engaged in December 2024 and married just one month later. Their engagement announcement marked the first time they went public with their relationship. However, the former basketball player and reality star had previously sparked romance rumours when they were spotted at events together in the months prior.

The now former couple also kept details of their nuptials very private. They married on Saturday January 11. They did not announce information about their ceremony but fans put the pieces together thanks to their social media posts. In February 2025, Howard shared a video on Instagram from a trip to Thailand. In the caption he asked fans "where should we spend our honeymoon?" Days later, he posted another video of himself and Amy together, writing, "When you no longer have to look for a valentine because you're married."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Amy filed for divorce on July 1 and cited that her marriage to Dwight is "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for reconciliation." One day later, a mutual restraining order was filed. Amy is asking the court that all marital assets and property be divided equally between her and her now estranged spouse. She also requested alimony from the court.