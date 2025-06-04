Tray Chaney took to social media to share what had happened to his family when the tornado struck.

Tray Chaney’s son Malachai Chaney is recovering in hospital after a tornado struck the family home in Georgia, USA. The Wire star Tray Chaney took to his Facebook overcome with emotion five days ago and wrote: “From me and my family. My Wife & Son watching our house be built from the ground up to watching a tornado come through today at 3pm and tear it down.

“From watching the smiles on my son's face today to now going to go visit him in ICU.

“From watching my wife pull up from work to our house being gone…

“..... no words.”

US actor Tray Chaney attends the premiere of HBO mini-series "We Own This City" at The Times Center on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Following his news, Tray has been inundated with over 12K comments. One fan wrote: “My prayers go out to your family and you. Praying for a speedy recovery for your son,” whilst another fan wrote: “Wow, I’m deeply sorry for what you’re going through! Watching your house being built and then destroyed must be devastating. My thoughts are with you and your family during this incredibly difficult time.”

TMZ has now reported that “Tray says his Malachai Chaney was moved out of the ICU and into a stabilized room earlier today ... after being flung nearly the length of a football field, when a tornado came flying through their Atlanta suburb neighborhood last week, destroying their home.

Two hours ago, Tray took to his Instagram to give an update on Malachai and wrote: “Day 6 2:30am Hospital. Yo Malachi“Your Grandfather Skip Chaney Standing Over You Praying While You Snore 💤 💤 LOL 😆 (Malachi gone get me for that one when he see this) I’m like dad the boy knocked out 😆“You Got Your Village Behind You Warrior, Young God.“Did 5 Days in ICU. NOW WE OUTTA ICU. Still gotta remain in the hospital for a whole other process (who knows how long) BUT You talking Progress ... .LIKE YOUR MY HERO!“This BOUNCE BACK PERSONAL! Give It Up For GOD’s CHILD “Malachi Chaney” @malo_magic06 (that’s his Instagram) 👏🏿 💪🏾🙏🏿“Jehovah We Hear You Loud & Clear!”

Eighteen hours before, he wrote:”Today I’m just not feeling so well mentally or emotionally but STILL remaining STRONG 💪🏾 as a MAN HUSBAND FATHER for my FAMILY! I’m receiving every call every text every email but don’t feel like talking. I LOVE Y’all.

“Y’all see what I’m holding in my hand? It’s my new journal called DAD NOTES & my Wife Ayesha Chaney bought this for me yesterday (thanks baby ❤️)

“I’ve been writing to ease my mind. This Journey This Road To Recovery Is Serious LIFETIME of Healing