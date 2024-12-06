Thom Christopher’s death was confirmed by Anthony Crivello who played the part of his son on ABC’s ‘One Life to Live.’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Crivello took to Facebook to share the news that Thom Christopher had passed away. Anthony Crivello wrote: “My dear friend of many years, actor #ThomChristopher passed today. He was always a gentleman, always supportive, and he and his wife Judith who preceded him in death, were always gracious to me and welcoming. Thom and I worked together on the #abc daytime series #onelifetolive in the 1990s.”

Anthony Crivello also said: “We’re seen here with the lovely #audreylanders who played my sister, and Thom, my father. It was a wonderful time, difficult hours and long days, but joyful each minute. May Thom fly on Wings of Angels to be beside his beloved Judith, and may they enjoy each other’s company once again, beside the ‘Pearly Gates’ of heaven.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Anthony’s Crivello’s tribute, many fans and colleagues shared their own thoughts on Thom Christopher’s passing. Actor Frank Vlastnik wrote: Oh damn. I knew Thom as a wonderful theatre actor. My late pal Geoffrey Johnson (of Johnson-Liff Casting.. Anthony, Geoff and Vinnie loved you so much!) talked about Thom in ‘Nel Coward in Two Keys,’ for which he won a Theatre World Award. Thom was a wonderful, witty, erudite type. Would’ve loved to have seen him do Shaw or play the lead in ‘Present Laughter.’

According to Deadline, “A New York City native, Christopher got his start in the soaps in the 50s by playing Noel Douglas on The Edge of Night. He went on to become a journeyman actor in TV with roles in Cannon, Kojak, The Eddie Capra Mysteries, T.J. Hooker, Hunter, Murder, She Wrote and Simon & Simon.”

Thom Christopher is best remembered for his role as Carlo Hessler in ABC’s ‘One Life to Live.’ Although his character was killed off only two years after he began working on the soap, he also played the part of Mortimer Bern (Carlo Hessler’s twin) between 1996 to 2008, Thom Christopher’s wife Judith passed away in 2019.

Photographer Steven Bergman paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “Sadly, my friend who I went to visit in the hospital on Monday passed away this evening. Since many of my friends know him or know of him, I can say that it was Thom Christopher. Thom has been sick for quie a while now and fought through it all like a champ.” Steven Bergman finished his tribute with these words: “You were a great man Thom, enjoy the eternal peace that you so richly deserve.”