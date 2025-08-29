Tom Grennan hosted a run around Memorial Park in Coventry and visited a local coffee shop ahead of his gig at the CBS Arena tonight.

The pop star will be performing at the CBS Arena in Longford tonight (Friday 29 August). Thousands will be heading to the event this evening for an intimate one-off gig. Grennan will be giving people a behind-the-scenes look at his 'GRENNAN '25' tour preparations before the 30-year-old hits the road in September.

Grennan will be performing crowd favourites, including Little Bit of Love and Remind Me and tracks from his new album 'Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Did Not Want To Be.' However, before his show Grennan has been a bit busy.

First things first he organised a run at War Memorial Park at 8am this morning, inviting fans to join him. The run began at 8am.

He previously said on Instagram: “Coventry, I am here, and I am absolutely buzzing. If you are coming to the show, I will see you there, but I am thinking, lets dust the cobwebs off!

“It is Friday, and lets go for a little run in Memorial Park. If you fancy it, then meet us there! I will see you there, and everybody is welcome. Love you.”

After his run he popped into Sage Coffee Shop on Earlsdon high street. The coffee shop posted a picture of Grennan smiling outside on Facebook. The caption read: “Had a visit from the talented Tom Grennan this morning right before his big show at the Ricoh arena tonight”.

One user commented: “Brilliant choice of cafe to visit, clever Tom. I am taking my son Jack, a fan of Sage milkshakes, to see him tonight. His first gig!”.