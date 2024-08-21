Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antonio ‘Tony’ McFarr, a stuntman renowned for doubling for major Hollywood stars like Chris Pratt, died from an irregular heartbeat, likely exacerbated by acute alcohol poisoning after prolonged heavy drinking, according to his official cause of death.

The official autopsy report, obtained by media sources, reveals that McFarr had significant heart valve issues, which, combined with alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), contributed to his death. COPD is a common lung condition that restricts airflow and can lead to severe breathing difficulties.

His autopsy also documented a history of binge alcohol abuse, with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.29 percent at the time of examination - well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent in most states in the US.

The 47-year-old was found dead in his home, and according to the medical examiner, it appeared that his body had been there for some time before being discovered, as signs of decomposition were noted. His death has been officially classified as accidental.

Throughout his career, McFarr worked closely with Chris Pratt on numerous blockbuster films, including the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" franchises. His death was confirmed by his mother, Donna who said that he died on May 13 ‘unexpectedly’ at his home just outside Orlando, Florida. Donna described his death as “unexpected and shocking” as he was “healthy and active”.

Antonio ‘Tony’ McFarr, a stuntman renowned for doubling for major Hollywood stars like Chris Pratt, died in May at the age of 47 | Chris Pratt/Instagram

Paying tribute, Pratt said he was ‘devastated’ to hear about the loss of his “friend”, who he described as an “absolute stud”. He wrote on Instagram: “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together.

“We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again.

“He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friend and family, especially his daughter.”

McFarr, born on October 12, 1976, began his television career with cameo appearances on shows such as "Burn Notice," "One Tree Hill," "Army Wives," and "MacGyver." Transitioning into stunt work in 2011, he originally filled in for Geoff Stults on "Bones" before landing roles in notable films such as "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and "Pitch Perfect 3."