Too Hot to Handle Netflix star David Birtwistle speaks out after being involved in horror crash in London | david.birtwistle/Instagram

David Birtwistle took to his Instagram stories to reveal what happened to him during the terrifying ordeal.

David Birtwistle said: “After coming around a corner and a van being in the middle of the road, I skidded and hit the front bumper and wheel. It all happened so fast , but luckily neither of us were going too quick and the damage to the van was minor.

“I’ve been advised by the physio not to run and work to get the swelling down over the next week, then come in for a reassessment.

“Fortunately he doesn’t think there is any major tissue damage and that probably the swelling is just from the impact.

“I’ve been riding for over 10 years and maybe I got a bit lazy, but things could have been a lot worse…”

David Birtwistle then took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself with his leg up watching his computer with the caption: “Not an ideal situation when preparing for a marathon. At least I’ve got a snack.” The camera then panned to a plate with a piece of cake on it.

David Birtwistle is best known for appearing on the first series of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. The Netflix show was about 10 hot singletons attempting to keep their hands off each other. He then went on to appear in Channel 4’s The Love Trap.

In 2020, he told Men’s Health that Too Hot to Handle was a "It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience." He also said that "It's something that I'm really grateful for. I don't think I'll ever get something similar to that again."

David, who has 776K followers on his Instagram account, describes himself as an online fitness and nutrition coach. He studied strength and conditioning at St Mary’s University and was part of Wasps Rugby Club.