A Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match star has spoken out about her experience with a stalker which forced her to move home.

Georgia Hassarati, aged 28, who appeared on Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot to Handle in 2022 followed by Perfect Match in 2023, claimed she once dated someone who became “diabolical” and “tracked her”.

The unnamed man’s behaviour even forced the reality star to move home. Speaking on The Viall Files podcast this week, Georgia explained: “I dated another person that was the most diabolical person I've ever dated in my life.

“He literally went through my phone in my sleep, hacked my iCloud, got my location and then had tracked me for five months. I had no idea. When we stopped speaking, he was turning up to places that I was and making out it was a coincidence. Then, one night called me and told me 'I know you just walked through the front door'.

Speaking about her stalking ordeal further, she continued: “I was like’ dude, I'm moving’. I had an inkling something was going on when he kept turning up to places that I was. I was calling my mum like ‘this sounds really crazy but there's too many coincidences happening, he keeps turning up to places’.

“She was like ‘he's tracking you’ so I went through my phone and looked, made sure location was off, family sharing I've heard you can do that, turned that off. I'm like ‘nah I have to be good, this is in my head’.

Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match star Georgia Hassarati has spoken about being stalked by a man she once dated. She is pictured on Too Hot to Handle. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“Then the phone call happened and I like panicked. I go into Apple. They've seen this before so they're like changing all my passwords, telling me what was probably the likely scenario.”

She went on: “I 100% know it. I'm a deep sleeper, he knew my password. I would always fall asleep before him. Sometimes I'd wake up and the vibe would be off and I wouldn't know why. It was obivous that he had been snooping and doing stuff. I've never met someone that wanted to put me down so bad.

Giving more insight in to the troubled relationship, she said: “We would have arguments and he would look at me and say ‘we do not compare. I'm here, you're here. You need to know that’.”

Georgia rose to fame on Too Hot to Handle's (THTH) season three and then appeared on Perfect Match (PM) season one. She came third place on THTH and won PM alongside Dom Gabriel, but the pair broke up shortly after filming ended. She now has more than one million followers across Instagram and TikTok.