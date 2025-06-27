Diane Kalas was the first female reporter at 12 News in Phoenix, Arizona.

The family of beloved news anchor Diane Kalas shared the news of her death at the age of 93 on Facebook. The post read: “With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, Diane Kalas.

“At the end of March, she suffered a broken hip and faced a series of health challenges with determination and grace. Despite her incredible strength and will to recover, God-or-the Universe- had other plans, and she has now embarked on her next great adventure.

“She passed peacefully, surrounded by love. Diane’s strength, warm and unwavering love profoundly shaped our lives, and her memory will be cherished by all who had the joy of knowing her.

“We are sincerely grateful for the love and support we’ve received during this time. Details for a celebration of her life, planned for Fall 2025, will be shared soon.”

Micah James Lewis Snow also shared a message on Facebook and said: “The world lost an incredible woman yesterday…. Rest in peace Auntie, you leave a lot of love and an amazing life behind you.”

Ray Lindström paid tribute to her on Facebook and wrote: “So sad to learn of the death of my friend Diane Kalas at 93. She was an icon, hosted the first early morning TV News show Today in Arizona in the 1970s. We both were at channel 12 at the same time.

“She was a wonderful person and we had a lot of laughs. After her show she would ask me to drive her latest celebrity guest back to their hote… “Oh Ray, wouldn’t mind but Cesar Romero needs a lift…” RIP Diane Kalas… one of Arizona’s best! I also remember when there was an opening for a new host of the national Today show and she lost out to… that young kid from Indiana, Jane Pauley. Their loss.”

Mary Jo West told The Arizona Republic that "She was a true broadcast pioneer for women," and also said: . "When I was chosen as Phoenix's first prime-time anchorwoman, she was so gracious and helpful.”

Mary Jo West also revealed that "We shared 'war stories' when we had lunch in Sun City a while back. She told me for the very first time that she applied for the job I ended up getting, but said the news director told her she was too old. She was in her early 40s."