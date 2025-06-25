Zahrie Walls, who was known as a celebrity hairstylist, was rushed to hospital after she was pulled from the lake.

Celebrity hairstylist Zahrie Walls, 27, has died after falling from a boat. She was tragically pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital after she was pulled from the lake.

Zahrie Walls had gone out boating with her friends near Navy Pier in Chicago when she fell from the vessel into the water. Kizzy Wells, Zahrie Walls’s mother, told the Chicago Sun Times that “Anybody can lose a battle with Lake Michigan” and also said: “I felt in my heart that something wasn’t right.”

Zahrie Walls was a Chicago-based hairdresser who had 78.8K followers on Instagram. Tributes have been paid to her on Instagram and one fan wrote: “Prayers to her family, friends, clients etc 🙏🏽 such a sad situation !! You can tell she was a boss, body tea, slaying clients, look like she was about her business 🖤💯 so sad her life was short RIP,” whilst another said: “💕My mom drowned 5 years ago 😡the exact same way 🥺another beautiful Aries woman 💔💔💔💔 I’m in tears 😭 I don’t know you 💖 but rest well Love 💕.”

A GoFundMe was originally set up for Zharie Walls but has now been taken down. Jo’Jo Lee’ana took to Facebook to explain the reason why and said: “Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support for Zahrie and her family. It truly means a lot during this time.

Tributes have been paid to celebrity hairstylist Zahrie Walls following her tragic death in a boating accident. Photo: zahriethestylist/Instagram | zahriethestylist/Instagram

“We want to clarify that Zahrie was financially secure and had life insurance. She made sure many things were taken care of ahead of time. The GoFundMe was created by her mother out of love, just to help with repast expenses not the funeral or burial.

“With everything going on, including a lot of confusion and some negative feedback, we’ve decided as a family to take the fundraiser down and issue full refunds to everyone who donated.

“This was never meant to cause any misunderstanding, just a grieving mother doing her best in a very emotional moment. We appreciate your kindness, understanding, and continued respect for the family during this time.

“— The Family of Zahrie Walls.”

ABC7 Chicago reported that “A vigil was held on the West Side on Sunday night, honoring 27-year-old Chicago woman Zahrie Walls, who was pulled from Lake Michigan around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600-block of East Grand Avenue.”

Boat Safe Chicago Capt. Brady Ruel told ABC7 Chicago that "What a lot of people don't realize is, Lake Michigan acts as an ocean. You have to treat it as an ocean.” He also said: "More people are coming out to rent boats to go out and enjoy the water, which is great. But because there's more boats, there's a little more inexperience, and more accidents are going to happen.”

He went on to say that “The strong winds created dangerous conditions on boats and in the water.”

"With high winds, anchors are coming off the ground. If you're not setting the anchor properly, you're going to slide into another boat.”