Comedy star and rising politician Gordinho Maniçoba has tragically died at the age of 27. His sister Joelma Vatapá shared the news of his death on his Instagram page and wrote: "I wanted to give you a lot of information, but unfortunately the news is not good.

"Our icon, the idol of many people and who brought joy to everyone ... Unfortunately, he passed away this morning.”

No details have been revealed yet when it comes to the cause of Gordinho Maniçoba’s death. The comedy star Gordinho Maniçoba had 259K followers on Instagram and is from Brazil.

Comedy star Gordinho Maniçoba has died at 27. Photo: gordinhomanicoba/Instagram | gordinhomanicoba/Instagram

Many fans have left tribute messages on Gordinho Maniçoba’s Instagram. One wrote: “What happened, I can’t believe it,” whilst another wrote: “I love you brother, rest in peace,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Gordinho Maniçoba’s sister Joelma also shared another post which read: "It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Felipe Tiago, known as Gordinho Maniçoba, on 06/11/25.

"One day, the man who made us laugh so much... today brings tears of longing. But in our hearts, he will always live on, in memories, in gestures, in stories that will never be erased."

The Mirror reported that “The star had been a wheelchair user since childhood and used his fame to raise awareness for people with disabilities. He even sought public office three years ago and ran for representative of Pará under the Brazilia Democratic Movement. However, he wasn't elected.

“Just last month the content creator celebrated his one-year engagement with fiancée, Isa Gomez.”