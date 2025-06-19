Singer Gustiwiw passed away after falling in the bathroom of a guesthouse.

Indonesian singer, best known as Gustiwiw, whose real name is Gusti Irwan Wibowo, has died at the age of 25. He was best known for his songs ‘Icik Icik Bum Bum’ and ‘Diculik Cinta’ and reportedly fell at a guesthouse in Lembang, Java, Indonesia.

According to the Indonesia Police, “At around 03.00 am, his friend tried to call him but did not get a response. Finally at 06.00 am, his friend asked for help from the inn's security guard to force open the bathroom door.” First Police Inspector Gofur Supangkat who is Head of Public Relations of Cimahi Sub-regional Police, revealed that Gusti was found unconscious after falling in the bathroom of the guesthouse located on Maribaya street, Lembang.

The Indonesia Police also said: “The results of the initial police examination did not find any signs of violence on Gustiwiw's body. The police have also conducted an investigation and coordinated with the family.”

Indonesian singer best known as Gustiwiw has tragically died at 25. Photo: gustiwiw/Instagram | gustiwiw/Instagram

Tributes have been paid to Gustiwiw on his Instagram account, one fan wrote: “Rest in love guys," whilst another said: “Thank you for entertaining us, even though we don’t know each other. May heaven be for you bro.”

Metta Dian took to Facebook and wrote: “What a talent at such a young age. I’ve been waiting for his next smart musical creation, podcast, storytelling, art, humor, inspiration, creativity, insights, etc. But… 💔💔💔 ret in love #Gustiwiw.”

The singer Vidi Aldiano paid tribute to Gustiwiw and revealed in an Instagram story that they had plans to collaborate together, he said: “Had plans to do a show with you, but God called you first,” and also added "Rest in peace, good people.” Vidi also went on to say "Thank you for making my day and many people happy with your presence, you will be missed."

Comedian and writer Raditya Dika also paid tribute to Gustiwiw on Instagram and wrote: "Goodbye @gustiwiw. One of the funniest and most creative people I know. Lucky to have had the chance to know you. You will be missed."

Tempo reported that “Gusti Irwan Wibowo was born on November 28, 1999, in Bekasi. He began his music career in 2019 with the release of his debut song Pertanyaan (Questions). In addition to being a singer, he worked behind the scenes as a producer, songwriter, and composer.”

His late father Timur Priyono was also a musician and Gustiwiw paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: "Dad, thank you for being an example for the entire Indonesian society that sincere and productive work leads to a smooth path, so that the impression of the work will never cease. See you, Dad!"