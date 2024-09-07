Following the tragic death of Shaun Brady, a GoFundMe page has been started to help support his wife and young family.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Brady, was originally from Nenagh in Co. Tipperary in Ireland but lived in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. It was outside his popular restaurant, Brady’s KC in Kansas City when he was killed as a result of being shot.

The Irish Times reported that “Two male juveniles arrested in connection with the case have since been charged with his murder. The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their age, are charged with second degree murder and “attempted stealing.” They are being held in secure detention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fatal shooting took place when Shaun Brady was bringing rubbish to a bin outside his restaurant. When he saw men attempting to break into a car, he tried to intervene and was then shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TV chef Shaun Brady shot dead while trying to stop burglars breaking into car | GoFundMe/Shaun Brady

When he was a teenager, Shaun Brady moved to Dublin and enrolled on a course at the Dublin Institute of Technology and was one of the youngest in the class when he graduated as an executive chef. He then worked in restaurants in both Asia and Europe.

A memorial fund has now been set up to support Shaun’s wife, Kate and their children, Seamus and Mary. The GoFundMe page was set up by the organisers of the annual Kansas City Irish Fest.

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Niall Quinn told The Irish Times that “Shaun was everything great that an Irish man abroad could be,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Quinn also said that Shaun Brady was “warm, funny, caring and so proud of Nenagh. He had a picture of the original family home place on the wall and was so proud of it. This is such awful news to hear and hard to believe.”