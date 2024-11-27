The TV star is best known for her HGTV's show Flip or Flop alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina (Haack) Hall has reportedly filed a change in attorney and hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. The TV presenter, 41, announced she was separating from her third husband Joshua Hall in July 2023.

The couple married in 2022 and split over the summer after almost three years of marriage. According to US Weekly a source claimed “Christina was not happy with the progress or lack thereof, decided to go with the best divorce attorney out there to try and wrap this up quickly and fairly.”

Laura Wasser has been the divorce lawyer for high-profile celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Kris Jenner, Kevin Costner and Ryan Reynolds.

The TV presenter hasn't shied away from calling out her ex-husband. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Christina said: “When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything. I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that.”

It will be Christina Hall’s third divorce as she was previously married to TV co-star Tarek El Moussa (2009-2018). The presenter now hosts a new TV show with Tarek and his wife Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa.

Christina Hall was also married to TV presenter Ant Anstead (2018-2021) who is now dating Bridget Jones’ Dairy actress Renee Zellweger.

